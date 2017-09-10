Duke Life Flight crew identified after deadly NC helicopter crash

By Published:

BELVIDERE, N.C. (AP)–Duke Health released on Saturday the names of the nurses and pilot who died in a medical helicopter crash in northeastern North Carolina on Friday.

The three workers who died were flight nurses Kris Harrison, R.N. and Crystal Sollinger, R.N. and, the pilot, Jeff Burke, according to Duke Life Flight.

The helicopter crashed around 11:45 a.m. on Friday in Perquimans County after leaving Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, authorities said.

“The Duke University Hospital and entire Duke University family continues to grieve their loss,” Sarah Avery, Duke Health spokeswoman said in a news release Saturday.

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) arrived Saturday to investigate.

The helicopter and crew were based out of Johnston Regional Airport in Smithfield, officials confirmed. Duke Life Flight has been based at Johnston Regional Airport for more than 10 years.

 

