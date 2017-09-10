Coast Guard suspends search for missing man after boat capsizes

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coast Guard has suspended a search for one missing man traveling in a boat that capsized.

According to Coast Guard officials, three men were traveling near Atlantic Beach when their boat capsized.

Coast Guard officials were able to retrieve two of the men traveling on the boat. Coast Guard officials say one individual was recovered and another did survive.

The names of the two men have yet to be released.

If anyone has any information of the missing man’s whereabouts please contact sector North Carolina at 910-343-3880.

WNCT will release details as they become available.

 

