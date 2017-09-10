Coast Guard searching for missing teen off coast

BUXTON, N.C. (AP) – A teenager is missing in the surf off Cape Hatteras as the force of approaching Hurricane Irma builds up the churning Atlantic Ocean.

National Park Service officials said Sunday they are searching for a young man who’s visiting the Cape Hatteras National Seashore from outside North Carolina.

The teenager was reported missing about an hour before nightfall Saturday after last being seen north of the jetties in Buxton.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Dare County Sheriff’s Office and others searched the area with a helicopter and spotlights last night. The search resumed Sunday.

