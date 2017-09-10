BREAKING: Thompson out as Pirates Defensive Coordinator

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Kenwick Thompson, ECU’s defensive coordinator since the 2016 season, has been reassigned within the Pirates’ football program and will not continue in a coaching capacity according to an announcement by head coach Scottie Montgomery on Sunday.

Associate head coach Robert Prunty, who also directs the Pirates’ defensive line, will take over coordinator duties effective immediately in preparation for ECU’s contest against No. 16 Virginia Tech Saturday. Prunty served as co-defensive coordinator at Cincinnati for the last three years prior to his appointment at ECU in January.

Thompson joined Montgomery’s staff on Dec. 23, 2015 after spending two years as linebacker’s coach at Vanderbilt.

“While these decisions are difficult to make, both from a timing and personal standpoint, my responsibility is to sustain the best interest for our program,” Montgomery said. ” We appreciate Coach Thompson’s efforts, but I feel a change in direction is needed at this time.”

The Pirates have surrendered an average of 616.5 yards per game in losses to James Madison (34-14) and West Virginia (56-20) to open the 2017 campaign.