BREAKING: Thompson out as Pirates Defensive Coordinator

By and Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Kenwick Thompson, ECU’s defensive coordinator since the 2016 season, has been reassigned within the Pirates’ football program and will not continue in a coaching capacity according to an announcement by head coach Scottie Montgomery on Sunday.

Associate head coach Robert Prunty, who also directs the Pirates’ defensive line, will take over coordinator duties effective immediately in preparation for ECU’s contest against No. 16 Virginia Tech Saturday. Prunty served as co-defensive coordinator at Cincinnati for the last three years prior to his appointment at ECU in January.

Thompson joined Montgomery’s staff on Dec. 23, 2015 after spending two years as linebacker’s coach at Vanderbilt.

“While these decisions are difficult to make, both from a timing and personal standpoint, my responsibility is to sustain the best interest for our program,” Montgomery said. ” We appreciate Coach Thompson’s efforts, but I feel a change in direction is needed at this time.”

The Pirates have surrendered an average of 616.5 yards per game in losses to James Madison (34-14) and West Virginia (56-20) to open the 2017 campaign. 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s