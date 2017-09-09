Shelters for Hurricane Irma evacuees opening in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT)–North Carolina Emergency Management is working with the American Red Cross and county emergency managers to open shelters for people who are coming to North Carolina from Florida and other states to get out of Hurricane Irma’s path.

“We have seen significant numbers of evacuees stopping at our interstate visitor centers and rest areas seeking lodging, and there are few hotel rooms remaining available,” said NC Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry in a press release. “These shelters will provide a temporary safe place for people and their pets to rest as they wait for Hurricane Irma to pass.”

Shelters are opening tonight in these locations. All are capable of accommodating pets.

The NC Department of Transportation will use electronic message boards along highways to direct evacuees to the shelters. TheReadyNC app contains a listing of open shelters and provides driving directions from your location to the shelter. It can be downloaded from the iTunes and Google play stores.