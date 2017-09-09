Senior citizens get help with food, resource assistance

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Taking care of our senior citizens was the focus of an event Saturday morning in Greenville. The Elderly Touch of Heart Ministry had dozens of people show up.

It was organized by the Churches Outreach Network in partnership with several other organizations.

Senior citizens, age 60 and older, were able to take advantage of free food and resources.

Those in charge of the event said this is often the main supply of food for some of them.

They said it’s about giving back to those who made the way.

Pastor Rodney Coles Sr. works with the Churches Outreach Network and said, “A lot of them are grateful they appreciate the service as well as the food they are able to get. They know it’s consistent. We do this every month in order to serve our senior citizens.”

