New Bern shows off section of Mountain-to-Sea Trail

NEW BERN, N.C.(WNCT)- The city of New Bern welcomed two state officials from Raleigh today as they open up their part of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail.

Carol Tingley,Deputy Director of the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation, and Smith Rayner, North Carolina State Parks Trail Planner, made the trip to walk the 2.21 miles on the water front trail in New Bern.

The trail starts at Donald M. Miller Memorial Park and works its way all the way over to Leander Morgan Park on Walt Bellamy Drive. A $56,000.00 grant was issued to the city of New Berns Parks and Recreation Department after learning they would be added to the Mountains-to-Sea Trail in December of last year.

Rayner talked about how this trail brings different aspects to the trail system.

“You know we do have 18 inch wide dirt hiking footpaths through the mountains, but then we have this lovely amenity here where you can stop for an ice cream cone,” said Rayner.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail.