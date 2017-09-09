Grifton VFW holds first responder appreciation ceremony

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — As we approach the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, one local community held a special ceremony to honor first responders.

The Grifton, Ayden, and Winterville police, fire and rescue departments attended the event.

With many first responders saying they were thankful for the recognition.

Grifton VFW’s president said she believes an event like this one was necessary to remind the responders of the community’s constant support and appreciation.

“To sacrifice yourself for someone you don’t even know,” Cynthia Lilley, president of Grifton VFW auxiliary, post 4062. “And we felt like they needed to be honored for keeping us safe.”

The VFW says they hope to make this ceremony and luncheon an annual event.