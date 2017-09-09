First Alert Tropical Update: Irma landfall in Florida this weekend; impacts in the East early next week

SHORT TERM FORECAST (SATURDAY – SUNDAY): Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s. Along the coast, the rip current risk will be high and seas will be elevated.

TROPICS (MONDAY – TUESDAY): Hurricane Irma will make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane this weekend. The center is then expected to track inland over Georgia and Tennessee. Although Irma will weaken after landfall, its large size will spread rain bands into the Carolinas late Sunday night through early Wednesday. Winds may gust over 45 mph at times, and isolated tornadoes are possible. Periods of heavy rain may also occur. Seas will remain high, with a dangerous rip current risk. Drier weather should return by Wednesday. Daytime highs will be in the 80’s. Overnight lows in the 60’s.

.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated. To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 56 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast