First Alert Update: Irma landfall in Florida this weekend, tracks inland over southeast US

By Published: Updated:

SHORT-TERM FORECAST (FRIDAY-SATURDAY):  Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s. Along the coast, the rip current risk will be high and seas will be elevated.

TROPICS (LATE SUNDAY-WEDNESDAY): Hurricane Irma will make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane this weekend. The center is expected to track inland over Georgia and Tennessee. Although Irma will weaken after landfall, its large size will spread rain bands into the Carolinas late Sunday night through early Wednesday. Winds may gust over 45 mph at times, and isolated tornadoes are possible. Periods of heavy rain may also occur. Seas will remain high, with a dangerous rip current risk. Drier weather should return by late Wednesday. Daytime highs will be in the 70’s. Overnight lows in the 50’s.

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Sat
54° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sat
57° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
63° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
69° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
73° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
76° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
76° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
76° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
74° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
72° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
70° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
67° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
65° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
64° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
60° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
59° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sun
56° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sun
56° F
precip:
0%
6am
Sun
56° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sun
56° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
61° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
65° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
69° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
71° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
72° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
72° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
68° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
66° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
64° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
64° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
63° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
62° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
61° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
60° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
60° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
60° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.