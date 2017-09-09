Community joins in annual Tar River clean up

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Back in our area, the community worked together to clean up the Tar River this morning – from the Town Common to the Greenway to Port Terminal road.

Sound Rivers, Knee Deep Adventures, Time for Science and Uptown Greenville organized an event where everyone worked to pick up trash.

It was a successful day, drawing out around 100 plus people.

“Not only does it affect the visual beauty of the river system,” said Heather Deck, executive director of Sound Rivers and Pamlico River keeper. “It also provides pollutants into the river system. Our plastics can turn into toxins that then our fish ingest…”

Sound River has helped run this event since 2006 and has since cleaned up more than 50,000 pounds of trash in the Tar River.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s