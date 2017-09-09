Community joins in annual Tar River clean up

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Back in our area, the community worked together to clean up the Tar River this morning – from the Town Common to the Greenway to Port Terminal road.

Sound Rivers, Knee Deep Adventures, Time for Science and Uptown Greenville organized an event where everyone worked to pick up trash.

It was a successful day, drawing out around 100 plus people.

“Not only does it affect the visual beauty of the river system,” said Heather Deck, executive director of Sound Rivers and Pamlico River keeper. “It also provides pollutants into the river system. Our plastics can turn into toxins that then our fish ingest…”

Sound River has helped run this event since 2006 and has since cleaned up more than 50,000 pounds of trash in the Tar River.