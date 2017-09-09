Carteret Co. Health Dept. hosts 3rd annual substance abuse awareness event

By Published:

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Carteret County Health Department held its 3rd annual “Making Great Strides for a Healthier Carteret County” on Saturday.

The event kicked off with a recovery walk, followed by a town hall meeting addressing substance abuse, and a Rx collection site.

The event was also sponsored by the PEER Recovery Center of Carteret County and the Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention.

The event is held to strengthen families and communities in the fight for recovery from addiction.

Making Great Strides for a Healthier Carteret County

 

