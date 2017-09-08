Vidant prepares early for hurricane conditions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Vidant is preparing for hurricane Irma regardless of its path. They say they are no stranger to the inclement weather and are ready if Irma decides to change her direction.

They are stocking up on food and water supplies as well as fuel for the helicopters and generators.

They are also making sure they are able to lodge the hospital staff if the storm were to get to the point where they couldn’t get home.

“We’re really, really lucky,” said Ted Delbridge, M.D. of emergency medicine. “I can’t overemphasize the commitment of the more than 10,000 people that work for Vidant health and the extent to which they will go to make sure things like this don’t adversarial affect our community.”

They say communication is key to make sure everyone knows the emergency plans if Irma hits. Since the hurricane looks to be headed further west, Vidant is ready to assist those out that way as well.