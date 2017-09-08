Troopers: Tractor-trailer and 3 other vehicles involved in crash in Lenoir Co.

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a four vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer in Lenoir County.

Troopers say it happened just at one o’clock Friday afternoon on 258 S between Old Asphalt Road and West First Street in Kinston.

In video send to us from the Kinston Free Press you can see a tractor-trailer overturned and blocking the road. The road was shutdown for more than two hours while crews worked to clear the area.

Highway Patrol says there were reports of injuries; however, no further information on the extent of the injuries was available.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.