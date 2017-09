PERQUIMANS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Sheriff Shelby White in Perquimans County is at the scene of a downed helicopter.

The sheriff’s office said the helicopter went down in an area near Swamp Road.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed it was a Duke Life Flight helicopter. There are confirmed fatalities.

Our sister in Norfolk, Virginia, WAVY, is reaching out to authorities in the area for more information.

Stay tuned for updates to this breaking news.