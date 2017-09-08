Town of Ayden pitches in to help school in Texas

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – As preparations for another Hurricane continue, the town of Ayden is looking to help out the state of Texas.

Ayden Elementary School and town leaders decided to join the fight to help Stephen F. Austin Elementary school in Texas through the Schools for Schools program.

The program allows schools to offer support with food, clothing and monetary donations to other schools in need.

Not only are organizers excited about donating but students too.

Cameron Smith is a fifth grader at Ayden Elementary School and said donating is fun.

“I feel good that we’re giving back after they just experienced losing their homes,” said Smith. “And losing everything in their school.”

Not only are students excited about giving back but town leaders too.

Mayor Stephen Tripp said the donations serve as a reminder of a time when the town was in need.

“Ayden Elementary School was destroyed by tornadoes that came through this county and another school in another area donated school supplies to the school,” said Mayor Tripp. “We see it as a way to give back to another school that was given to us.”

Donations will be accepted now through the end of September.