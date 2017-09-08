Touchdown Friday-Week 4

Here is the schedule for Week 4 of the high school football season for Touchdown Friday:
Touchdown Friday Top 9
Northside-Jacksonville at (1) Wallace-Rose Hill
SW Onslow at (2) East Duplin
(3) Tarboro at North Edgecombe
(4) West Carteret at West Craven
JH Rose at (5) Havelock
Jones Sr. at (6) Kinston
(7) Edenton at Bertie
East Wake at (8) DH Conley
(9) Jacksonville at Rocky Mount Prep
OTHER SCORES
Washington at Northside-Pinetown
Plymouth at Kipp-Pride
Halifax Academy at Parrott Academy
Gates Co. at Southside
Riverside at Northampton Co.
South Central at North Pitt
Ayden-Grifton at Farmville Central
Camden at Pasquotank
Beddingfield at Fike
Perquimans at Currituck
Manteo at Bear Grass Charter
South Creek at SE Halifax
Aycock at Goldsboro
Northern Nash at Nash Central
Pamlico at Croatan
North Duplin at Lejeune
White Oak at Topsail
Richlands at South Lenoir
Eastern Wayne at Greene Central
New Bern at Wilson Hunt
East Carteret at Swansboro
North Lenoir at Southern Wayne
South Johnston at James Kenan
South Brunswick at Dixon