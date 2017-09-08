Touchdown Friday-Week 4

By Published:

Here is the schedule for Week 4 of the high school football season for Touchdown Friday:

Touchdown Friday Top 9

Northside-Jacksonville at (1) Wallace-Rose Hill

SW Onslow at (2) East Duplin

(3) Tarboro at North Edgecombe

(4) West Carteret at West Craven

JH Rose at (5) Havelock

Jones Sr. at (6) Kinston

(7) Edenton at Bertie

East Wake at (8) DH Conley

(9) Jacksonville at Rocky Mount Prep

 

OTHER SCORES

Washington at Northside-Pinetown

Plymouth at Kipp-Pride

Halifax Academy at Parrott Academy

Gates Co. at Southside

Riverside at Northampton Co.

South Central at North Pitt

Ayden-Grifton at Farmville Central

Camden at Pasquotank

Beddingfield at Fike

Perquimans at Currituck

Manteo at Bear Grass Charter

South Creek at SE Halifax

Aycock at Goldsboro

Northern Nash at Nash Central

Pamlico at Croatan

North Duplin at Lejeune

White Oak at Topsail

Richlands at South Lenoir

Eastern Wayne at Greene Central

New Bern at Wilson Hunt

East Carteret at Swansboro

North Lenoir at Southern Wayne

South Johnston at James Kenan

South Brunswick at Dixon

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s