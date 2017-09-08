Pharmacies preparing for impact of Hurricane Irma

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Preparations are underway for Hurricane Irma all over the East.

These preparations include having your prescription medications filled before the storm.

We all know how crazy things get with a potential storm.

Being prepared and not waiting until the last minute can go a long way, especially when it comes to medications you need.

Last year during Hurricane Matthew and recently in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey people have been displaced from their homes for a long time.

That has led many without a place to refill prescriptions.

“We are now looking at our patients who are going to have dispensing’s in the next few days,” said Brian Fulcher, a Pharmacist at Realo Discount Drugs in Greenville. “We are taking action on those things already we are also going to implement some special ordering procedures.”

Here are some things pharmacists recommend doing:

Know the name of your medication.

Have at least a weeks worth before any event.

Make sure you have the proper temperature devices for certain medications.

Whether the storm has an impact on our area or not it always helps to prepare especially with lifesaving medications.