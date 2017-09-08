Kinston police investigate animal cruelty after dog found with collar embedded in neck

WARNING: The photos below, while blurred, are graphic. 

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department’s Animal Control officer is investigating an animal cruelty case.

A five- or six-month-old pit bull mix was found chained to a fence Thursday evening in the 500 block of East Highland Avenue.

Kinston Police Department spokesman Woody Spencer said the dog was apparently abandoned and the house was vacant.

The female dog, now named Banana, had on a metal collar that started to embed itself into her neck. The wound appeared to be infected.

The dog was transported to the Lenoir County SPCA and was then taken to Five Oaks Animal Hospital for treatment.

Sherry Tripp, director of the Lenoir County SPCA, said Banana is severely emaciated and weighs only 23 pounds when she should be closer to 40 pounds.

Tripp says Banana will be okay with treatment and rehabilitation.

Once Banana is released from the Animal Hospital, she will be in the care of the Lenoir County SPCA. If you would like to help cover Banana’s vet bills, click here.

Tripp says Banana will be put in foster and will be ready for her forever home, where she will never have to suffer again, later this fall.

