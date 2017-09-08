Keeping your pets safe in a storm

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – We want to make sure you also prepare your pets for any severe weather.

Pitt County animal services director Michele Whaley says always to prepare for three to seven days.

That includes refilling any medication your pets are on now.

Also think about where you will keep your pets make sure you have a crate and extra blankets or towels to keep your pet warm.

For cats you should bring cat litter and disposable litter boxes.

Whaley says to go ahead and also take and print current pictures or your pets and put them with any medication and vet records.

“If your pet gets lost and you are looking for your pet it could very well be brought to a temporary animal shelter and so you can get reunited with that pet when the threat of the storm has passed and you are going back to your home,” said Whaley.

For a full check list or more information click here. For more on pet friendly evacuation shelters during Hurricane Irma click here.