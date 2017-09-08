First Alert Forecast: Irma nears FL this weekend, moves into GA early next week

SHORT-TERM FORECAST (FRIDAY-SUNDAY): Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s. Touchdown Friday forecast looks fantastic. There is a high rip current risk as well as elevated seas along the cost.

TROPICS: Hurricane Irma remains a category 5 hurricane with sustained winds at 160 mph. She should be approaching southern Florida on Saturday. After making landfall, the system will continue to track inland over Georgia, parts of South Carolina and even western North Carolina Monday into Tuesday. Even if the center of the storm remains far to our west, Irma could still bring ENC heavy rain and gusty winds Monday and Tuesday. An isolated tornado could also be possible. There is still some uncertainty with the models, so the track could still shift. Monitor closely for any changes. Elsewhere in the Atlantic Basin, Hurricanes Joes and Katia are not expected to affect the United States directly.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER!

