Deputies: Sneads Ferry man arrested with 94 bags of heroin

WNCT Staff Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) — Onslow County deputies found 94 bags of heroin at the residence of a Sneads Ferry man they arrested Thursday.

Ty Cilley, 56, faces a number of heroin-related charges.

The Sheriff’s Office said they received numerous citizen complaints, which lead to a search of Cilley’s Sneads Ferry residence.

Along with the heroin, deputies said they found drug paraphernalia and $1,465 in cash.

Cilley was given a $20,000 bond, and he was transported to the Onslow County Detention Center.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s