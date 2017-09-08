Deputies: Sneads Ferry man arrested with 94 bags of heroin

JACKSONVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) — Onslow County deputies found 94 bags of heroin at the residence of a Sneads Ferry man they arrested Thursday.

Ty Cilley, 56, faces a number of heroin-related charges.

The Sheriff’s Office said they received numerous citizen complaints, which lead to a search of Cilley’s Sneads Ferry residence.

Along with the heroin, deputies said they found drug paraphernalia and $1,465 in cash.

Cilley was given a $20,000 bond, and he was transported to the Onslow County Detention Center.