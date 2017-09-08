Deliberations in trial of Camp Lejeune colonel accused of sexual assault begin

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT)–The fate of a Camp Lejeune colonel accused of sexually assaulting a child is now in the hands of the trial members.

Colonel Daniel Wilson faces multiple sexual assault charges stemming from 2016 incidents.

The government began its closing arguments Friday by imploring the members to examine all evidence under a microscope.

Lead prosecutor Col. Stevens asked them to consider what motives the young accuser could have had. The government went through each of the charges against Col. Wilson including sexually assaulting a child, assault and battery of a woman, and numerous article 133 charges of conduct unbecoming an officer.

At one point Col. Stevens told the members that Col. Wilson’s behavior was “a disgrace.”

After the government presented its remarks, Col Wilson’s attorney, Phillip Stackhouse, challenged the members to examine the accusations under a prism.

Stackhouse told them the Colonel’s actions in Australia and Japan were “bad jokes.” And that the accusations made against him by the young girl’s family were a result of confusion and implanted memories. Stackhouse then went on to detail the lack of DNA evidence.

As for the assault and battery charges made by a woman during her trip with the Wilson’s to South Carolina, Stackhouse pointed to testimony she made earlier this week where she described the multiple assaults as feeling “like a dream.” He said she was on multiple medications at the time which could have caused hallucinations.

The government had a final chance to address the members since it must prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Deliberations began this afternoon. No timeline for a verdict is available right now.