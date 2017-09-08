Beaufort County Schools students enjoy free lunch

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — “Today we’re having chicken nuggets, rolls, sweet potato soufflé, green beans, fresh watermelon, juice,” said cafeteria manager, Gloria McCullough.

This is what was on the menu at Washington High School today. For every student who entered the cafeteria, they were given food for free.

“It’s a program where it allows kids in the community that have high poverty rates,” said Gwin Robertson-McBride, child nutrition director with Beaufort County Schools. “To eat free without having to hand in a household application.”

Beaufort County Schools hit the mark this year to allow them to serve free lunch because of Hurricane Matthew’s devastation, which tipped the financial scale.

“In the past, we’ve had two to six schools participating,” said Robertson-McBride. “But this year we were able to bring in all of our schools where our students can eat free. It’s a positive impact on our parents, they do not have to worry about turning in a free and reduced lunch application. And they do not have to worry about preparing healthy meals. They know that their students can come to school and eat a healthy hot breakfast and lunch.”

Students who didn’t have funds to get food before now get to enjoy a healthy lunch.

“I feel good about it,” said Gloria McCullough cafeteria manager for Washington High School. “I’m glad the children are coming in and eating. Because some that weren’t eating are eating now. So it’s a really good thing for all. It’s going good, we see new faces every lunch.”