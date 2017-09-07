Zaxbys donates to relief funds for Harvey

Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT)- Tonight eight local Zaxbys’ locations will donate 10 percent of their sales to support victims of the Harvey.

This is an effort in partnership with the American Red Cross. The event will last from 5 PM until 8 PM.

“I know that they are probably devastated. A lot of people that have lost their homes or maybe worse right now,” said Zaxbys District Manager, Christopher Dennis, “Whatever we can do to help here. We will hopefully be a benefit to those guys down there.”

The participating locations are in Greenville, Winterville, New Bern, Jacksonville, Morehead City, Washington and Wallace.

 

