GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Wallace-Rose Hill’s win over Havelock last week vaulted the Bulldogs into the number one slot in the weekly Touchdown Friday Top 9. With the loss Havelock fell to fifth in the rankings.

TOUCHDOWN FRIDAY WEEK 4

WALLACE-ROSE HILL 3-0 EAST DUPLIN 3-0 TARBORO 3-0 WEST CARTERET 3-0 HAVELOCK 2-1 KINSTON 3-0 EDENTON 3-0 DH CONLEY 2-1 JACKSONVILLE 2-1