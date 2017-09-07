The Latest: N Carolina plans state of emergency for Irma

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on Hurricane Irma’s potential impacts on North Carolina (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is declaring a state of emergency so state and local officials can better prepare for Hurricane Irma.

Cooper said Wednesday that the storm has the potential to cause trouble for all of North Carolina’s 100 counties.

Cooper said the emergency declaration takes effect at 8 a.m. Thursday. He said at a media briefing residents should also listen to emergency officials and get ready themselves for a storm with a still uncertain track.

The governor says the state is in a somewhat better position compared to Hurricane Matthew last October, when rains from an earlier storm swelled inland waterways by the time the center of the storm arrived.

Cooper says swift-water rescue teams the state sent to Texas for Hurricane Harvey should all be back in North Carolina by Wednesday night.

___

11:55 a.m.

North Carolina Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry says while it’s too early to know exactly how Hurricane Irma might affect his state, it is never too early to prepare.

Sprayberry said he planned to spend Wednesday on several conference calls with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to plan any response to the hurricane and to neighboring coastal states to synchronize any possible evacuations.

Sprayberry says his office is juggling a hurricane that could directly strike the coast or could come inland well south and bring heavy rain and wind to the mountains.

Sprayberry recommending that smartphone users download the Ready NC app, which will include suggestions on building an emergency kit, evacuation routes and shelter locations and other emergency information.