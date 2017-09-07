Steps to maintain your generator ahead of emergency situations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In the event Hurricane Irma knocks out power and you rely on a backup generator, it’s important to be prepared ahead of time.

The Lowe’s Hurricane Preparedness Center has everything from batteries to tarps and even a shop vac. Everything except generators. A store spokesman said east of Raleigh, they have no generators available because people have come in and bought them so quickly.

Lowes assistant store manager Brock Jester said generators can help in emergency situations only if they are maintained carefully.

First, always check and use your generators outside your home.

Second, if it’s been a while since you turned it on it may be due for an oil change.

It is important to use products like stabilizers to clean out the carburetor and engine.

Also, go through each plug to make sure it will be able to pull the current you need.

“There are a lot of cases that you see customers will come in and buy them just for a storm and then they’ll sit around in the garage, but you have to keep those going to make sure you are starting them continuously,” Jester said.

Jester said if they are low on generators right now because so many have been sent to Texas to help victims of Harvey.

If you are still in need of a generator Jester said to contact your local hardware store to see if they have any new shipments coming in as they also prepare for the storm.