Sheetz matching donations for Harvey

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT)- For the month of September you will be able to donate money to victims of Harvey just by going to the gas station.

“Our hearts go out to the victims of Hurricane Harvey as the transition getting back to a normal lifestyle,” said District Manager of Sheetz, Vanessa Hodgin.

Sheetz plans to match all of the donations made up to $50,000.00. This effort is in partnership with the American Red Cross.

“As a company, we have are always focused on supporting the communities in which we operate,” said Joe Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz, “We want to extend our support to the communities impacted by this storm.”