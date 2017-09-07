N.C. Emergency Management teams at work on Irma preps

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Emergency Management teams are hard at work preparing for the potential of Hurricane Irma hitting the state, including at the eastern branch headquarters at the Global TransPark in Kinston.

From there, emergency management can organize any number of requests for aid and deploy anyone from the National Guard to Marines.

The center serves 33 counties and is the hub for disaster relief across the East.

Director Allen Thomas said North Carolina Emergency Management serves as a staple for states across the country. During Hurricane Matthew, nearly 1,300 people were managed out of the center.

“They were rescuing lives from Lumberton all the way up to the Virginia line and everywhere in between,” Thomas said.

This center has been set up in partnership with the Global TransPark.

Emergency Management officials want North Carolina residents to be prepared, and you can go to ncdot.org for resources on how you can stay safe.

 

