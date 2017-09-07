Matthew victims in Kinston prepare for Irma

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Cathy Murrell spends a lot of time here taking care of her 86-year-old mother ever since she lost her home last year in Hurricane Matthew.

“It’s a little frightening, you know what I’m saying, especially for my mom cause I done moved away from this neighborhood,” said Cathy Murrell.

Cathy Murrell said previous hurricanes like Floyd and Matthew wiped out the rest of the neighborhood with one exception

“Everybody got it except for my mom,” Cathy Murrell said. “What do you call that? Blessed. A work of God.”

But Irma’s threat has already convinced them to prepare for the worst.

“I’m afraid it might tear this house down,” said Mary Murrell. “I think it might destroy this house, so if it comes I’m getting away from here.”

Cathy says no matter what they will continue to rely on their faith and “pray, pray, pray.”