Horse owners prep for Hurricane Irma

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Farm animals are a concern as we track Hurricane Irma’s path.

The safest place for horses is outside in the pasture during a storm, so they don’t get stuck in rising waters in a barn.

Other safety tips include fly masks to shield their eyes from flying debris and break-away halters so they don’t get caught on anything.

For horses who may wander off during the storm, Bailey Foote, manager for Barnhill’s Dairy says to tag them.

“I’m going to get pieces of paper and laminate them and braid them into their manes and tails so that way there is two identifications on the horses,” said Bailey Foote, barn manager for Barnhill’s Dairy. They have come up with markers and all sorts of stuff for animals.”

Barnhill Dairy in Greenville is offering free board to any owners whose horses need a safe place to stay during the hurricane.