First Alert Tropical Update: Irma near Florida this weekend; could affect NC early week

SHORT-TERM FORECAST (THURSDAY-SATURDAY): Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s. There will be a high rip current risk and elevated seas along the coast.

TROPICS: The center of Hurricane Irma will be near the Florida coast this weekend, and could possibly track inland over Georgia and western North Carolina early next week. The system is large, so outer rain bands could arrive in North Carolina by late Sunday night. Although the center of Irma is currently forecast to track inland over South Carolina and western North Carolina, heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible in central or eastern North Carolina on Monday and Tuesday. Elsewhere, Hurricanes Jose and Katia do not pose a direct threat to the United States at this time. Click on the video for a full tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 56 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast