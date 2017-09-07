First Alert Tropical Update: Irma near Florida this weekend; could affect NC early week

SHORT-TERM FORECAST (THURSDAY-SATURDAY):  Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s. There will be a high rip current risk and elevated seas along the coast.

TROPICS: The center of Hurricane Irma will be near the Florida coast this weekend, and could possibly track inland over Georgia and western North Carolina early next week. The system is large, so outer rain bands could arrive in North Carolina by late Sunday night. Although the center of Irma is currently forecast to track inland over South Carolina and western North Carolina, heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible in central or eastern North Carolina on Monday and Tuesday. Elsewhere, Hurricanes Jose and Katia do not pose a direct threat to the United States at this time. Click on the video for a full tropical update.

      

 

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

4am
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
5am
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
6am
Fri
55° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
54° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
57° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
62° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
67° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
71° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
74° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
75° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
78° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
75° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
72° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
69° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
66° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
64° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
62° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
61° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
60° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
58° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
58° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
58° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
57° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sat
57° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sat
56° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sat
59° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sat
64° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
68° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
72° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
74° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
76° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
76° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
76° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
73° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
70° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
67° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
65° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
64° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
61° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
59° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sun
58° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sun
58° F
precip:
0%
