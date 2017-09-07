First Alert Tropical Update: Irma near central Florida this weekend; NC residents should monitor

TROPICS: Hurricane Irma will arrive near central Florida by late weekend. The system could eventually move towards the Carolinas early next week. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible sometime between late Sunday night and early Wednesday morning (depending on the exact track of Irma). Elsewhere, “Katia” will linger near the coast of Mexico. In the Atlantic, “Jose” poses no threat to land at this time. Click on the video for a full tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 63 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast