First Alert Forecast: Irma near central Florida this weekend; NC residents should monitor

SUMMARY: Cooler, drier air arrives behind the front today. Hurricane Irma will be near the central Florida coast this weekend, and could approach the Carolinas early next week. Residents are urged to monitor closely. See the complete forecast below:

THIS MORNING: Cloudy early this morning with a few lingering showers or drizzle. Skies will part through the morning. Temperatures are comfortably cool and the humidity is lower, thus feeling comfortable. Winds are light.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Skies are sunny during the period and humidity is low. Comfortable highs in the 70’s. Lows in the 50’s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Irma will arrive near central Florida by late weekend. The system could eventually move towards the Carolinas early next week. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible sometime between late Sunday night and early Wednesday morning (depending on the exact track of Irma). Elsewhere, “Katia” will linger near the coast of Mexico. In the Atlantic, “Jose” poses no threat to land at this time. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 63 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast