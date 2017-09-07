First Alert Forecast: Irma near central Florida this weekend; NC residents should monitor

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Cooler, drier air arrives behind the front today. Hurricane Irma will be near the central Florida coast this weekend, and could approach the Carolinas early next week.  Residents are urged to monitor closely. See the complete forecast below:

THIS MORNING: Cloudy early this morning with a few lingering showers or drizzle. Skies will part through the morning. Temperatures are comfortably cool and the humidity is lower, thus feeling comfortable. Winds are light.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Skies are sunny during the period and humidity is low. Comfortable highs in the 70’s. Lows in the 50’s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Irma will arrive near central Florida by late weekend. The system could eventually move towards the Carolinas early next week. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible sometime between late Sunday night and early Wednesday morning (depending on the exact track of Irma).  Elsewhere, “Katia” will linger near the coast of Mexico. In the Atlantic, “Jose” poses no threat to land at this time. Click here for your tropical update.

  

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Thu
63° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
61° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
61° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
63° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
66° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
69° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
72° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
71° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
67° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
65° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
64° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
62° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
61° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
59° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
58° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
58° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
57° F
precip:
0%
5am
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
6am
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
55° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
58° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
62° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
67° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
72° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
74° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
75° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
78° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
78° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
73° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
69° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
67° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
65° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
63° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
60° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
59° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
59° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
58° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.