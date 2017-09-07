Deputies find gun in Duplin Co. student’s vehicle after tip

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies found a 9mm rifle and ammunition in a student’s vehicle at James Kenan High School after the school’s principal received an anonymous tip from a parent, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Floyd Tolbert, 18, was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and served outstanding warrants for misdemeanor larceny and providing fictitious information to an officer.

The school staff alerted the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office after getting the parent’s tip.

Deputies said they found the gun in the trunk of the vehicle and found ammunition in the center console.

Tolbert was placed in the Duplin County Jail under a $4,500 secured bond.