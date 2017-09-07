Carteret County retirement home preps for Hurricane Irma

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation & Health Care Center is one of the many retirement homes looking to make sure their prepared ahead of the upcoming storm.

The 92-bed facility is making plans for Hurricane Irma before it hits.

The rest home is checking alarms, stocking up on supplies and even bought a new generator to prepare.

Emergency protocol is in place, and staff members want to make sure residents are both comfortable and safe.

“We feel really blessed to care for all of the geriatric patients in Carteret County, and we feel really lucky to make sure that everybody is safe,” said Jennifer Salter, Crystal Bluff administrator. “We want to make sure that we continue to move forward with those plans.”