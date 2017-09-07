Boat owners begin prep for hurricane conditions

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Smooth waters are what most boaters look for when setting sail, but Hurricane Irma is ready to put a stop to that.

“We request that most of the boat owners double up their lines, its common sense,” said Steve Schwing, assistant dock master. “Double dock lines, remove all the canvas along the boats here have canvas up and that’s subject to wind of course.”

That’s if the docks are not evacuated. Boaters should be prepared just in case heavy winds and rains rip through our area.

“People go out into the river here and there are mooring balls out there,” said Schwing. “That are leased and there are 10 of them – that’s what I did last year.”

“It’s perfect for that because then you have enough distance between you and all the other boats,” said boat owner, Edith Szetoo.

“Find a hurricane hole to secure and anchor up,” said boat owner Todd Rodzen. “Additional anchors and get it as secure as possible in a safe place.”

Boat owners are not only faced with the decision to keep their boats tied up here or on a mooring but whether or not they should stay onboard or get out.

“Staying on the boat would be the most safe for me, unless it’s like 185 miles per hour wind,” said Szetoo. “I don’t think I’ll be scared. Things don’t frighten me as much.”

“I won’t stay on the boat if it’s a category 3 or higher that hits us,” said Rodzen.

For the boaters who live their everyday lives on the docks, they should stock up.

“Make sure your tank is filled with water, make sure you got enough food,” said Szetoo.