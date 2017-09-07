Ayden Collard Festival kicks off Thursday night

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Thursday is the first night of the Ayden Collard Festival.

Rides will be open to the public beginning at 6 p.m.

Organizers prepared all day Thursday. Food vendors set up in the morning, and commercial vendors joined in the afternoon.

People can expect all kinds of homemade collards and country cooking.

The president of the festival says it is the hometown atmosphere of the festival that everyone talks about and looks forward to.

“It’s a hometown reunion,” Ayden Collard Festival President Pat Tripp said. “We have a lot of people tell us they drive five and six hours to get here from out of town just to come here and there are a lot of family and friends in this town that invite their families and they stay here for the festival the whole weekend.”

He says the festival is in its 43rd year and attracts about 12,000 people each time.

They expect to see 3,000 to 6,000 people on Thursday night.

The pageant begins at 7 p.m. Thursday and will be followed by live music until 11 p.m.