Ayden Collard Festival kicks off Thursday night

By Published:

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Thursday is the first night of the Ayden Collard Festival.

Rides will be open to the public beginning at 6 p.m.

Organizers prepared all day Thursday. Food vendors set up in the morning, and commercial vendors joined in the afternoon.

People can expect all kinds of homemade collards and country cooking.

The president of the festival says it is the hometown atmosphere of the festival that everyone talks about and looks forward to.

“It’s a hometown reunion,” Ayden Collard Festival President Pat Tripp said. “We have a lot of people tell us they drive five and six hours to get here from out of town just to come here and there are a lot of family and friends in this town that invite their families and they stay here for the festival the whole weekend.”

He says the festival is in its 43rd year and attracts about 12,000 people each time.

They expect to see 3,000 to 6,000 people on Thursday night.

The pageant begins at 7 p.m. Thursday and will be followed by live music until 11 p.m.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s