Arrest Made in Greenville Woman’s Murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Investigators with the Greenville Police Department say they’ve made an arrest in a Labor Day murder.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on September 4, 2017, Greenville Police Department detectives were called to the InTown Suites, located at 2111 W. Arlington Boulevard, after an individual was found deceased.

A friend of 48-year-old Carrie Ann Gordon, of Greenville, discovered her body in her hotel room. It was not immediately apparent how Gordon died. Her body was transported to the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine her cause of death. Late in the afternoon on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, an autopsy revealed Gordon was likely strangled and the Greenville Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit began investigating her death as a homicide.

On Wednesday, September 6, 2017, officers with the Greenville Police Department identified 30-year-old Christopher Lamont Mitchell as a suspect after reviewing footage from hotel security cameras. Detectives believe Mitchell had previously arranged to meet Gordon at the hotel.

A warrant for Mitchell’s arrest was obtained late this afternoon, Thursday, September 7. Just before 8 p.m. tonight, officers with the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Mitchell in the 2100 block of Myrtle Avenue without incident. He has been charged with one count of first degree murder.