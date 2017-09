WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman was struck and killed while crossing the street in Washington Tuesday night.

Ella Louise Oden, 68, of Washington was struck while crossing 15th Street near Bridge Street around 9:24 p.m., according to Washington police.

Oden died at the scene, and no charges have been placed so far, according to police.

Washington police said they were assisted by North Carolina State Highway Patrol in the investigation.