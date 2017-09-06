Washington to connect waterfront with Wi-Fi access

By Published:

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — In 90 days, Wi-Fi is planned to come to the waterfront in Washington.

After much talk and debate, local leaders made the decision to bring internet access along the Pamlico River.

They want to be competitive with other cities with widespread access and believe it will draw more people into downtown Washington.

“We’ve really just kind of looked around at our competitive set and recognized that this has become an expectation as I’ve mentioned,” said Lynn Davis, tourism development director for Washington. “It’s kind of like going to a hotel, and you automatically assume there will be a hairdryer and iron.”

The cost for the project is $20,000, and the Wi-Fi service will stretch from the waterfront lighthouse down near the estuary to the East.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s