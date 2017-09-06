Washington to connect waterfront with Wi-Fi access

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — In 90 days, Wi-Fi is planned to come to the waterfront in Washington.

After much talk and debate, local leaders made the decision to bring internet access along the Pamlico River.

They want to be competitive with other cities with widespread access and believe it will draw more people into downtown Washington.

“We’ve really just kind of looked around at our competitive set and recognized that this has become an expectation as I’ve mentioned,” said Lynn Davis, tourism development director for Washington. “It’s kind of like going to a hotel, and you automatically assume there will be a hairdryer and iron.”

The cost for the project is $20,000, and the Wi-Fi service will stretch from the waterfront lighthouse down near the estuary to the East.