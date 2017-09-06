Voice of the Pirates hopes to raise awareness for alternative cancer treatments

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Jeff Charles, the voice of the ECU Pirates, is hoping to raise a new voice for those affected by cancer.

First diagnosed in February of 2012, Jeff Charles has been through seven surgeries, over 600 hours of chemotherapy and 43 nights in a hospital.

This traditional treatment frustrated him, so he searched for a new treatment and found one that’s been working for him.

It’s called mistletoe therapy.

He received his first mistletoe therapy treatment at the Namaste Health Center in Durango, Colorado.

He now gives himself injections at home every other day.

Charles said the treatments are kind of like chemotherapy but with different strains and strengths.

“It can help you,” said Charles in an interview with 9 On Your Side. “Often times you see people go through the same scenario with cancer and everyone has the same journey, it’s usually chemotherapy radiation and surgery that’s the way we treat cancer in this county.”

Charles’s ultimate goal is to be able to gain FDA approval for mistletoe therapy to help others affected by cancer.

You can find these bobble heads at UBE in Uptown Greenville for $20 or online for $25.

100 percent of the proceeds benefit the John Hopkins University School of Medicine Mistletoe Clinical Research Trial.