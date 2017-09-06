Rocky Mount man found dead in road; homicide investigation underway

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 65-year-old died after being assaulted early Wednesday in Rocky Mount, police said.

Just before 3 a.m., police received a call about a person lying on the road on Arrington Avenue.

James Earl Harper, 65, of Rocky Mount was found dead in the 500 block of Arrington Avenue, police said.

Police said Harper died from injuries suffered during an assault. That assault had recently taken place before he was found.

The 65-year-old’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

He lived near where his body was found, police said.

The Rocky Mount Police Department is seeking information from any witness who may have been in the area at the time of this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident please contact the Rocky Mount Police Department 252-972-1411 or you may contact Lt. Seighman at 252-972-1455, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text – A- Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637), your text completely anonymous.