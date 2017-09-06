Police: Man connected to several armed robberies in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – — A Kinston man found with a silver revolver and ski mask in his possession has been arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies in the city.

Kinston police arrested Mark Murrell at his residence at Stough Alley in Kinston.

Police said the silver revolver and ski mask were used in a number of recent business robberies.

Murrell was charged with 4 counts of armed robbery, 1 count of attempted murder and 5 counts of possession of a firearm by a felon .

Police said the charges stem from armed robberies of Circle K (2305 N Herritage St.) on August 7, Dollar General (405 E King St.) on August 19, RJ’s Fuel Mart (2001 N Queen St.) on 8/20/2017, and Papa John’s Pizza (1004 W Vernon Ave.) on September 1.

Murrell was placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under a $2,000,000 secured bond.