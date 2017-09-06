North Carolina moves to block chemical discharges from river

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina officials are acting to stop a chemical company from discharging compounds with unknown health risks into a river supplying hundreds of thousands of people with drinking water.

The state environmental agency said Tuesday it’s acting to suspend a key permit allowing operation of the Chemours Co. plant near Fayetteville that employs nearly 1,000 workers. The Wilmington, Delaware-based company can’t release any wastewater into the Cape Fear River without the permit.

The Department of Environmental Quality notified Chemours that it’s acting because the Fortune 500 company didn’t adequately disclose releases of GenX, an unregulated and little-studied compound used to make Teflon that it’s discharged for years.

Attorney General Josh Stein is seeking a court order to stop the discharges.

A Chemours spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.