New Bern business plans return trip after delivering donations to Harvey victims

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — One New Bern business just returned Monday night from Houston after bringing donations to Harvey victims and is planning to return.

River Mills Professional Storage employees said the New Bern community is continuing to come together to help those over 1,600 miles away. The business sent two trucks and one vain trailer full of supplies to John Hagee Ministries in Texas, which received the donations for distribution.

“They were overjoyed,” said Misty Bell, general manager of River Mills. “They said we brought the most of anybody, and one guy that was helping them there — he actually was from N.C. who works for them — and he said he knew when he heard two North Carolina girls were bringing stuff that it was going to be a lot because North Carolinians always give their hearts out.”

For their next trip, River Mills Professional Storage said they need bottled water, diapers, wipes, baby food, canned food, tabletop grills, lighters, cleaning supplies and toiletries.

They will be collecting these items through October 24 at their location on Neuse Boulevard.

