Local student fears for her future after DACA decision

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Nearly a million people are in legal limbo following a decision by the president yesterday.

It’s after the white house cancelled former president Obama’s 2012 order to protect young immigrants from deportation.

Now president trump is putting pressure on congress to pass legislation that will protect undocumented immigrants who arrived in the United States as minors.

The president tweeted last night that congress has six months to legalize DACA or he will revisit the issue.

For many that means they could have been brought here as infants

As is the case for the one woman’s story.

“With the out of state tuition it was a lot of money almost $3,000,” said 20 year old Vanessa Garcia. “Just the thought that I might have to quit school,” she added

Brought here from Mexico City at only 1 year old, Vanessa knows only her life here.

“My parents were always there for me and they’ve always tried to help me out like with the little that they could, they always taught to never give up on my dreams,” said Garcia.

Dreams like becoming a professional cosmetologist after graduation from early college and Lenoir community college.

“When the whole DACA started it was like we could actually do something for ourselves we didn’t have to worry about whether we had to go back to our country and start from scratch,” explained Garcia.

But as news of the end of the program has proved, this isn’t an easy journey.

“Having all these disadvantages in this country and then when we try to better ourselves and they just take it away like it is nothing.”

Vanessa says there is nothing for her back in Mexico, and going there would be the same culture shock as anyone else moving to a new country.

“The food is different the way they eat the times they eat, schools transportation everything is just a lot more different over there,” said Garcia.

The future remains uncertain. And she is scared, but she says her mother love is what will continue to keep her spirits up.