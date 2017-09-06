Local organization gives away food and hygiene products

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT)- Churches Outreach Network gave out food and hygiene products to 150 people and their families today in Greenville.

The CON holds this service the first Wednesday of every month at 9:30 PM at 713 Albemarle Ave.

All they ask is that you bring your own bag or box to put your food and hygiene products in.

Debbie Woodson, who serves on the board of directors for Churches Outreach Network, said that events like this help the community.

“This really touches my heart, that Pastor Cole has organized and orchestrated this effort for the community, because it helps me to give back,” said Woodson.

For more information on how you can get involved you can visit con2007.org or click here.

