Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency ahead of Irma

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma will be near the central Florida coast this weekend, and could approach the Carolinas early next week.

“To prepare for Hurricane Irma, I am declaring a state of emergency,” Cooper said.

The state of emergency will go into effect at 8 a.m. Thursday.

“The state is doing what we want the people of North Carolina to do and that is prepare for Hurricane Irma,” Cooper said.

